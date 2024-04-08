AAP launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ election campaign

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on Monday launched “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign against the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody till April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

“The new campaign titled ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ is aimed at increasing public awareness about the fraudulent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and to encourage them to vote for him to hit back at the BJP for the CM’s wrongful arrest,” the AAP said.

Senior AAP leaders Dr Sandeep Pathak, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, along with AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta launched this campaign at the party headquarters here.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak said, “The nation has seen how a conspiracy was hatched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Arvind Kejriwal by getting him arrested to eliminate him from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Something like this has happened for the first time when a sitting Chief Minister has been put behind bars right before the election to stop him from campaigning, he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal has spent his entire life fighting for the country and its citizens. Ever since he formed the government in Delhi, he has worked tirelessly, day and night, for the happiness of Delhi and its families. He considered each family of Delhi as his own,” Dr Pathak said.

Announcing the new campaign, Dr Pathak said, “Today we are launching this campaign called ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’. We need not avenge this arrest by any other means but our votes. We appeal to all the citizens to join our movement, our campaign and help us raise the awareness amongst people that it is important to become the strength of Arvind Kejriwal today. If he falls weak, then who will take care of them?”

“We will take this campaign door to door and request people to show their support, they are already worried and upset with the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. We will turn our struggle into a campaign. The public will give its mandate by voting in the elections, Jail ka Jawab, Vote se,” he added.