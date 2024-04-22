Court directs to setup AIIMS medical board for Kejriwal’s treatment

In an order regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal’s plea requesting for consultation with his doctor through video conferencing on a daily basis for 15 minutes for his acute diabetes, a court on Monday directed the jail administration to ensure that all requisite medical treatment is provided to him in jail.

The Special Judge for central agencies cases has directed that in case Kejriwal requires special consultation while he is in jail, a medical board constituted by the Director of AIIMS shall be consulted by the jail authorities.

The court also said that the medical board of AIIMS will decide about the administration of insulin to Delhi CM, and the board will also prescribe a diet and exercise plan for the AAP chief.

On food being served to Kejriwal, the court also clarified that Delhi CM can consume home cooked food, provided the same according to the diet prescribed by the medical board.

It was on Friday that the Delhi CM had alleged that he was not being administered insulin in jail, which led to an alarming rise in his blood sugar levels.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had earlier alleged that the Delhi CM was intentionally eating mangoes and sweets, also drinking tea with sugar in jail to increase his sugar level, claiming that Kejriwal was doing this to create a ground for bail.

Kejriwal’s counsel on his behalf had submitted before the court that mangoes were sent to him in judicial custody in home-cooked food only three times, out of the total 48 meals.

Meanwhile, the AAP has welcomed the court’s decision that AIIMS should form a medical board with diabetes specialists to decide for Delhi CM’s treatment and take the call on what treatment should be given to him, while what medication the AAP chief will be given.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj speaking to a news agency said that he thinks it is a welcome step, and also proved that whatever Arvind Kejriwal said for several days was true.