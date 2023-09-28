Protesters burn Xi Jinping’s effigy in Arunachal over visa denial to Wushu athletes

The effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping was burnt in Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, as locals demonstrated against the refusal of three state Wushu players to receive visas for the Asian Games being held in China.

According to the state’s sports policy, the three players—Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu—who were unable to compete in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will now be treated as members of the Indian Wushu team and will receive a Rs 20 lakh incentive.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organization, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding Students’ Union, along with the Lohit branch of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, organized the protest march in the state.

The athletes demanded justice for the three players during the protest march from the clock tower to Gandhi Chowk in the city.

Along with members of the Lohit District Students’ Union and the general public, more than 300 students from various schools participated in the protest march.

The three athletes, according to Khandu, were the first from Arunachal Pradesh to qualify for the Asian Games but were unable to attend the illustrious competition due to no fault of their own. As a result, they will each receive a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh as per the state’s sports policy for an athlete competing in the Asian Games.

He also said coach Maibam Premchandra Singh would also receive his share of 10 per cent of the incentives awarded to the athletes.

Interacting with the young Wushu players, Khandu encouraged them to train harder and focus on the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

“As true sportspersons, you are not supposed to get disheartened but prepare harder for the next tournament. You might have lost this chance to show your talent, but for us you are heroes and medal winners,” he said.

He also urged them not to worry about the future because the state’s sports strategy offers government employment to talented athletes.

“You shouldn’t worry. You are still extremely young. You will be hired by the government when the time is right,” he continued.