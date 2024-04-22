Repolling ordered in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Election Commission has ordered repolling in eight polling stations spread across four assembly constituencies on April 24.

These include Sario in Bameng constituency, Langte Loth in Nyapin constituency, and Bogne, Molom, Dingser, Bogis Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi under Nacho Assembly Constituency.

The Election Commission of India has set the polling hours from 6 am to 2 pm, with scrutiny of Form 17A to follow immediately after the conclusion of the poll.

Arunachal went to polls to elect its 60-member assembly on April 19 simultaneously with the parliamentary elections for two seats.