Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, accusing it of “lying” to the citizens of the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka Gandhi is in Lucknow to attend a party event on the 135th foundation day of Congress.

In an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said that “those who were discussing National Register of Citizens nationwide are now denying that they ever spoke on it”.

PM Modi had declared at a rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan that the issue of a nationwide National Register of Citizens had never been discussed by his government.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah had himself said in Parliament just a few weeks ago that the exercise was a certainty. Now with the Cabinet nod for the NPR upgrade, it is clear that the government has not really backed down on its NRC project.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that although other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are not speaking up against CAA or NRC, the Congress will keep raising its voice.

She added that the Congress has to be prepared to go into the next Assembly elections alone.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka mounted an attack on UP’s Yogi Adityanath government and the conduct of some of the senior police officers in the state.

From her official Twitter handle, Priyanka tweeted a video in which a police officer in Meerut is seen making communal statements against the Muslim community.

The video was apparently shot during the violent protests in Meerut over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

She wrote on Twitter: “Indian Constitution does not allow anyone to use such language. When you are occupying a high post, your responsibility increases manifold. The BJP has poisoned the institutions so much so that these officers have no respect for the constitutional oath they have taken.”

Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh, dressed in riot gear, was seen in a purported making extremely communal statements in a Muslim locality on December 20, where violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted after the Friday prayers.

Expressing his anger over people wearing black and green bands, Singh is heard saying, “That’s fine (offering Namaz). But these black and blue badges you people are wearing, tell them to go to Pakistan”.