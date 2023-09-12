President Murmu to visit Gujarat from September 12-13

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13, a government release said on Monday.

As per the release, President Murmu will land in Gandhinagar in the evening of September 12.

On September 13, 2023, she will inaugurate the project ‘National e-Vidhan Application’ (NeVA) and address the members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar.

On the same day, she will virtually launch the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, the release said.

The NeVA project, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary concept of ‘One Nation, One Application,’ is a significant step towards making the Assembly proceedings entirely paperless.

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under the “Digital India Programme” of the Government of India which aims to make the functioning of all the State Legislatures paperless by transforming them into ‘Digital House’.

Till now, 21 State legislatures have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the NeVA and the project has been sanctioned for 17 Legislatures and funds have been released to them for implementation of the project.

Among them, 9 Legislatures have already become fully digital and are live on the NeVA platform. They are conducting all their business end to end in a digital and paperless manner.

