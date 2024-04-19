Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday filed his nomination from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency after holding three roadshows in his bastion amid much fanfare on Thursday.

Hoping to register a record-breaking victory for himself, Shah is also confident that the BJP will sweep all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied Shah as he submitted his nomination papers to the Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered auspicious as ‘Vijay Muhurat’.

Shah is pitted against Congress secretary Sonal Patel.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Shah said, “Today, I have filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar seat. It is a matter of pride for me that this seat was once represented by LK Advani, Atal ji, and the seat where Narendra Modi himself is a voter. I have been an MLA, MP from this seat for 30 years. The people of this region have given me immense love…”

He expressed confidence that the people of Gandhinagar will greatly contribute to bringing the ‘Modi government once again’.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Today I filed my nomination as a BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. I am eager to take forward the opportunity I got to serve the people of the region in the last 5 years under the leadership of Modi ji with the blessings of the people here in this Lok Sabha election. I am confident that the people of Gandhinagar will give their blessings and contribute greatly in bringing ‘Modi government once again’.”

In the 2019 general election, the former BJP president got 70.45 per cent votes and won by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on 7 May.