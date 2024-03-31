President visits Advani to confer Bharat Ratna

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

The President visited the house of Mr Advani, who has not been keeping well, in New Delhi to bestow upon him the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The formal ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the family members of the veteran politician.

”Shri Advani, a doyen of Indian politics, has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades. Born in Karachi in 1927, he migrated to India in 1947 against the backdrop of partition. With his vision of cultural nationalism, he toiled hard for decades, across the length and breadth of the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape. When the Emergency put India’s democracy at risk, the indefatigable crusader in him helped guard it against authoritarian tendencies,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan later said in a post on ‘X’.

This year, the government announced five Bharat Ratna awards, including four others for former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. The other four were awarded posthumously at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.