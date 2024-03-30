Prez Murmu confers Bharat Ratna posthumously on Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously on former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao along with agronomist MS Swaminathan and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

The Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian honour, was announced by the central government for five prominent personalities, including BJP veteran LK Advani.

According to news agency ANI, President Murmu will pay a visit to Advani’s residence in view of his ailing health and confer him with the prestigious award.

Former PM Charan Singh’s award was received by his grandson, Jayant Singh, and PV Narasimha Rao’s award was received by his son, PV Prabhakar Rao.

MS Swaminathan’s daughter, Nitya Rao, received the award for her father and Karpoori Thakur’s award was received by his son, Ram Nath Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were also present during the ceremony.