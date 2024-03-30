Logo

Logo

# India

Prez Murmu confers Bharat Ratna posthumously on Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao

President Murmu is likely to travel to BJP leader LK Advani’ residence to confer the prestigious award.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 30, 2024 2:47 pm

Prez Murmu confers Bharat Ratna posthumously on Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously on former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao along with agronomist MS Swaminathan and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.
The Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian honour, was announced by the central government for five prominent personalities, including BJP veteran LK Advani.
According to news agency ANI, President Murmu will pay a visit to Advani’s residence in view of his ailing health and confer him with the prestigious award.
Former PM Charan Singh’s award was received by his grandson, Jayant Singh, and PV Narasimha Rao’s award was received by his son, PV Prabhakar Rao.
MS Swaminathan’s daughter, Nitya Rao, received the award for her father and Karpoori Thakur’s award was received by his son, Ram Nath Thakur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were also present during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

The Missing Links

Often asked to summarise a prepared speech in five minutes, Bharat Ratna Dr MS Swaminathan would demonstrate his innate ability to fluently explain complexities of agriculture, economics, and nutrition in easyto-understand points.