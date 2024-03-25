President Murmu, PM Modi and others convey Holi greetings to citizens

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians conveyed their greetings to citizens on the ocassion of Holi. President Murmu said the festival promotes a feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” the President said in a message on on the eve of the Holi.

“Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage,” Murmu said.

“May this festival of colours bring happiness into everyone’s life and motivate all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people on the eve of Holi.

In a social media post on ‘X’, PM Modi said, “I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone’s life.

Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy,” Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.