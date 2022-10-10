President Droupadi Murmu condoles demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav; calls it ‘an irreparable loss to the country’.

Taking to her Twitter handle, President Murmu tweeted, “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!”

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yada passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“My respected father and everyone’s ‘netaji’ is no more,” former UP CM and Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.