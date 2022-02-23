POWERGRID signs MoU with NFCH for education of violence-affected children

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, signed an MoU with National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) for providing financial assistance for education of 1632 violence affected students from Assam, Manipur and Chhattisgarh under CSR. The MoU was signed by Shri V. K. Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID and Shri Manoj Pant, Secretary, NFCH.

The National Foundation for Communal Harmony is an autonomous organization under Ministry of Home Affairs. Under the project “Assist”, POWERGRID is providing financial assistance of Rs.2.55 Crore for a period of one year during 2021-22, for education of students rendered orphan or destitute due to death or permanent incapacitation of either both the parents or the main bread earner in the family during communal, caste, ethnic or terrorist violence.

POWERGRID has supported NFCH from 2014-15 for education of children. Last year, 1260 children were supported out of which 1048 children are studying in classes up to class 12th, 185 are pursuing their Graduation and Post-graduation courses and 27 children are pursuing professional courses like MBBS/MD, B. Tech, MBA, BCA, B. Ed., BALLB etc.

At the end of Q3FY22, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,72,190 ckm of transmission lines, 264 substations and 4,69,600 MVA of transformation capacity. POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.82% during nine-month FY22 compared to 99.80% in the corresponding period of the previous year.