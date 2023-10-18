POWERGRID hosts talk on corporate governance

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, organised a talk on ‘Corporate Governance, Business Ethics & Preventive Vigilance in PSUs’ on 16 October 2023.

The talk is a precursor to the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW)-2023. P Daniel, secretary, Central Vigilance Commission and M Damodaran, former chairman of the SEBI, were the eminent guest speakers in the Talk.

P Daniel, in his address, appreciated the work carried out by POWERGRID with respect to PIDPI resolution and public campaign carried out during G-20 Anti-corruption Working Group meeting held earlier in Gurugram.

He gave an overview of the CVC’s jurisdiction and functioning and stressed the need for preventive vigilance measures and adoption of ethical conduct in governmental institutions.

M Damodaran, ex-Chairman, SEBI, spoke about the role and responsibilities of independent directors, internal auditors, management, and board members for a corruption-free working environment for the corporate governance.

POWERGRID board members, executive directors, and employees of the Corporate Center attended the talk and interactive session while senior officials and employees from all the regions of POWERGRID joined online.