Yatindra Dwivedi takes over as Director (Personnel) of PowerGrid

Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi today assumed charge as Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Prior to his new assignment, he was Executive Director (HR) handling challenging and flagship works & delivered results consistently in dynamic business environment.

He is a seasoned leader with demonstrated experience of more than 33 years. He has played a pivotal role in alignment of HR Strategy with business and steering organisation’s growth.

Dr. Dwivedi is a business enabler with excellent cross functional knowledge, high acumen and great exposure in policy formulations, HR Process Re-engineering & other Organisational Development initiatives. He started his professional journey with Hindalco Industries and joined POWERGRID in 1993.

Dr. Dwivedi has led various change management initiatives such as SAP implementation, digitization of HR, readiness for future of work etc. with a focus on building an agile & resilient organisation.

Dr. Dwivedi holds Bachelor’s degree in engineering from IIT Roorkee, PGDIE from NITIE Mumbai (now IIM Mumbai), PGDM from MDI Gurgaon and Doctorate in Management.

He has represented India and won the prestigious Asian Management Challenge Championship in 2017.