Policeman killed in ambush by terrorists in Kulgam

A policeman was killed when terrorists attacked a police party on Saturday evening in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Giving details of the incident, police said that terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on a police party in the Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack and attained martyrdom. The area has been cordoned off and searches launched for the terrorists. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Mochwa area of the Budgam district.

One AK 47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the terrorist.

Another terrorist who escaped from the encounter site, after following a lead, has been arrested in Khrew. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. The driver of the truck in which the terrorist was fleeing has also been arrested.

Meanwhile, security forces continued to search in the forests of Thanamandi in the Rajouri district of Jammu for a group of Pakistani terrorists who had infiltrated through the LOC. Two Pakistani terrorists were killed in the area on Friday.