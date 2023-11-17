J&K: 5 terrorists killed in fierce encounter in Kulgam

In a major achievement, five heavily armed terrorists were killed on Friday in the ongoing encounter that broke out in Samnoo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, reports said.

Identity of the killed terrorists was being ascertained. Search operation is underway in the area and further details are awaited.

Fierce gunfight has continued between security forces and terrorists since yesterday evening.

Special forces of the Indian Army’s elite 9 Para, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police were engaged in the operation against the terrorists.