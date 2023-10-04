Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Two terrorists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police said that the bodies of the killed terrorists have been retrieved from the site of the encounter.

The cordon-and-search operation is still in progress. Further details are awaited.

The encounter broke out in the morning in the Kujjar area of Kulgam after a joint team of the Army, the CRPF, and the police cordoned off the area on the basis of inputs about the presence of terrorists. The hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.

Meanwhile, the security forces have not yet spotted the terrorists who two days ago heavily fired at Army personnel in the Rajouri district. A massive search operation has been launched in the forest area.