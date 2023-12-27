Farooq Abdullah says he has “no expectations” from Rajnath Singh’s visit

National Conference president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that he has no expectations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Rajouri and hoped that incidents like civilian deaths will not be repeated.

Talking to reporters in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, Dr Abdullah said,“I have no expectations from the visit of the Defence Minister. Can he bring back the three people who were killed in Poonch” and asked “Does he have that power?”

Dr Abdullah said Rajnath Singh was visiting Rajouri “because our people were killed” and the minister will “apply balm on the wounds of the affected families.”

Replying to a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra, Dr Abdullah said Rahul “is trying to unite the country”. “He is trying to remove the mistrust and hatred between communities. We were part of this effort earlier and we will be part of it again,” he added.

Asked about his remarks on Kashmir turning into Gaza, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “What will happen if India and Pakistan do not initiate friendly relations? We have terrorism. China is also sitting over our heads. If there is a war here, where will the bombs fall? Will the bombs explode in the air or fall on us?”

Dr Abdullah said he has been advocating talks between India and Pakistan to ensure friendly relations between the two countries. “That’s why I often repeat (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee’s words that we can change friends but not our neighbours”.