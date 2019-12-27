After her controversial speech at Delhi University, a police complaint has been filed against the author Arundhati Roy.

The complaint is lodged in Delhi’s Tilak Marg police station by an advocate Rajiv Kumar Ranjan. He has demanded an FIR be registered against her and others under Sections 295A, 504, 153 and even 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 25, in yet another shocking move that has become a signature style of Roy, she had urged Indians to ‘lie’ during census over NPR or give “fake names and addresses”.

Raking up a fear psychosis among citizens, Roy had told the crowd that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC. “But what’s even more shocking was that Roy had said that the Modi government shouldn’t be given the remaining four years,” the complaint said.

Weaving a completely false narrative that seems to be exploitative of the prevailing situation in the wake of anti-CAA protests in the country, Arundhati Roy had remarked, “Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won’t ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC.”

She also said things which can further muddy the situation, “But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name — like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as Seven Race Course road and let’s fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversions. We were not born to face lathis and bullets.”

The Booker Prize Winner was slammed by both the BJP and Congress for her controversial remarks.

Hitting back Roy on her remarks in a series of tweets, BJP leader Uma Bharti said, “Social activist Arundhati Roy suggested to give names like Ranga-Billa. Ranga-Billa were two criminals who were in news because of brutal crimes of rape and murder of a young girl and her brother. She only remembers the name of such criminals and not great men like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil.”

“I am ashamed that I have to take the name of such woman who idolises people like Ranga and Billa. Such so-called intellectuals are subject of hatred and condemnation,” she said.

“What nonsense is Arundhati Roy speaking! It’s one thing to ask people to refuse to participate in the NPR, but to ask them to give out incorrect details is completely wrong. Who does she think she is! We don’t need unsolicited advice from someone who insults our Indian Army,” Congress media panelist Shama Mohamed said in a tweet.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised Roy for her remarks and said, ” If this is the kind of intellectual we have in this country, then first we should get a register of these people… Arundhati Roy should be ashamed of herself. If such statements are not betraying the nation, what is?”