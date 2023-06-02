PM will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Madgaon railway station on Saturday via video conferencing.

The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity on Mumbai-Goa route and provide the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. The train will be the 19th Vande Bharat service to run in the country.

The train will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will cover the journey in approximately seven and half hours which will help save about one hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The indigenously made train, equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features including KAVACH technology, will also boost tourism in both states.