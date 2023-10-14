PM thanks artists for rendition of his Garba song

Ahead of Navratri festival, which will commence on October 15, a music video based on a 190-second Garba song, titled ‘Garbo’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released here on Saturday.

The song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Modi thanked artists Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of a Garba that he had penned years ago. The Prime Minister also informed that he will share a new Garba during the upcoming Navratri.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba.”

Bhanushali in her tweet said composer Tanishk Bagchi and she loved the Garba penned by the prime minister and they “wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour.”

They also thanked the music label for helping them “bring this song and video to life.”

The ‘Garbo’ song garnered over 240,000 views in just three hours after it was posted on the YouTube channel of the music label.

Navratri is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. Gujarat, however, is the only state that erupts into a nine-night dance festival, perhaps the longest in the world. For nine consecutive nights, people across villages and cities of the state gather in open spaces to celebrate.

Stories of relationships between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, and their emotions, also often make their way into the Ras Garba music.