PM Shri Tourism Air Service’ launched in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the intra-state air service facility ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service’, connecting eight cities of Madhya Pradesh, by flagging off the inaugural flight from the Bhopal airport.

He highlighted the significance of the ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service’, emphasizing its benefits not only for tourism but also for industry, trade, health and education. The introduction of the ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service’ aims to enhance accessibility for both national and international tourists.

The CM pointed out that Madhya Pradesh is geographically bigger than many European countries and the state’s population is also more than that of several countries of the world. He said that the intra-state air service facility is ideal for MP.

Yadav said on the occasion that the country’s first helicopter pilot training school has also been started at Khajuraho. He said the state government would try and open pilot training schools at all places in the state, which have airstrips. He said efforts would also be made to engage nearby universities to conduct degree and diploma courses in the field.

The CM said efforts are being made to provide air connectivity to the two world famous Jyotirlingas at Omkareshwar and Maheshwar in the state. Popular religious sites like Orchha, Salkanpur, Katni and Datia would also be connected by air services in the near future.

He informed that air ambulance services are already operating in all regions of the state.

On 11 May, Yadav inaugurated the digital ticket window for the PM Shri Tourism Air Service. The booking Counters for the service are currently available at the airports of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that the ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service’, operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in partnership with ‘M/s JETSERVE Aviation Private Limited (FLYOLA)’ under the PPP mode, will connect eight cities within the state, namely Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho.

On Wednesday, the inaugural flights of the service commenced operations from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Singrauli. Gwalior would join the network on June 15, followed by Ujjain on June 16. The air service will utilize two aircraft with six passenger seats each.

The official said that under the service, Rewa city is being connected to Indore, Jabalpur, and Bhopal two days a week on Monday and Thursday. Gwalior city is connected to Indore and Ujjain on Tuesdays and Bhopal on Saturdays. Ujjain city is connected to Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior on Tuesdays, Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur on Wednesdays, and Indore and Bhopal on Sundays. Khajuraho city is connected to Bhopal and Jabalpur once a week on Friday.

Tourists can access the flight schedules and fare details on www.flyola.in.