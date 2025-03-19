MP committed to industrial growth; new investments to create 13,000 jobs: CM

Emphasising that Madhya Pradesh is committed to facilitating the establishment of industrial units in line with the state’s new investment promotion policies, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated that the new investments received in the state through the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal would create about 13,000 new jobs.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion in Bhopal, Dr Yadav directed the heads of various departments to promptly assess investment proposals and facilitate industry establishment.

The CM asked officials to pay particular attention to developing various business sectors like a data centre in Bhopal, IT infrastructure at Indore, power sector at Singrauli, ferrous alloy unit at Ratlam, food processing units at Morena and Dhar, cement industry at Neemuch, and plastic and packaging unit in Raisen district.

The CM informed that these industries would be eligible for incentives under the new industrial promotion policies of the state government.

The CM said in the meeting that these new investments would create around 13,000 jobs in the state, including 870 jobs from the IT Park in Barwai, Bhopal, 10,000 jobs from IT Infra Developer in Indore’s Super Corridor, 750 jobs in Plywood Industry at Bhind, 320 jobs in Food Processing Unit in Morena, 549 jobs in Food Processing Unit at Dhar, and 556 jobs in the Cement Sector at Neemuch.