MP committed to promoting industrialisation and trade: CM

Asserting that business thrives on trust, and commitment is paramount in trade, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has assured that the Madhya Pradesh government is fully dedicated to fulfilling its promises to promote industrialisation and trade in the state.

Addressing an industrial inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony at the Vikram Trade Fair in Ujjain, the CM said that the year 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of Industry and Employment’ in MP. He also disbursed an investment promotion incentive of Rs 441 crore to 73 industrial units via a single-click mechanism.

The CM highlighted the successful organisation of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on February 24-25. He informed that during the summit, 18 new industrial policies were introduced, and over 70 one-on-one meetings were held with top industrialists.

Dr Yadav said that the state received investment proposals worth Rs 26.61 lakh crore, which are expected to generate employment for over 17 lakh individuals.

He stated that to implement these proposals, 19 new industrial units have been allocated 315 hectares of land in the past month. He said the state has already secured Rs 9,168 crore in investments, creating jobs for over 13,000 youths.

The CM informed that a comprehensive plan is underway to develop a new metropolitan city comprising Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, and Shajapur districts. Similarly, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Raisen, and Vidisha will be developed into a metropolitan region, while Jabalpur, Gwalior, and their surrounding districts will also be developed as future metropolitan cities. He expressed strong hope that these initiatives will boost trade and investment.