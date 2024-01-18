PM releases 6 commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released six special commemorative postage stamps on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of its consecration on January 22.

Congratulating all the devotees of Lord Ram in Bharat and abroad on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “We all know that these stamps are pasted on envelops to send letters or important documents. But they serve another purpose as well. Postage stamps also act as a medium to pass on historical events to the future generations.”

“So, whenever you send a letter or object to someone with a postal stamp on it, you’re also sending them a piece of history. These tickets are not just a piece of paper, but smallest form of history books, artefacts and historical sites,” he added.

Modi further said these commemorative stamps would also help our young generation learn about Lord Ram and his life. Devotion to Lord Ram has been expressed via artistic expression on these stamps and with the mention of the popular quatrain: ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, a wish for the development of the nation has been made.

Elaborating on the features of the special stamps, he said the sun, the symbol of ‘Suryavanshi’ Ram, river ‘Saryu’ and internal architecture of the temple has also been depicted on these stamps. While the sun gives the message of new light in the country, picture of Saryu indicates that the country would always remain dynamic with the blessings of Lord Ram.

The prime minister praised the saints who, along with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, guided the Postal Department in coming up with the commemorative stamps.

He underlined that the teachings related to Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Ramayana goes beyond the boundaries of time, society and caste and are connected to each and every individual out there.

He said Ramayana, which teaches about love, sacrifice, unity and courage even in the most difficult of times, connects the entire humanity. This is why the epic has always been the centre of the attention in the world. The books that were launched today are the reflection of how proudly Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Ramayana are seen across the world.

The prime minister said countries like America, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Thailand, Guyana, Singapore are among the many nations that have issued postal stamps with great interest on the life events of Lord Ram.

He said the newly-launched album with all the information about Lord Ram and the stories of Mother Janaki gives us an insight into their lives. It will also tell us how Lord Ram is an equally great icon outside India and how even in modern times, his character is appreciated.