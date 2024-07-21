PM praises India’s performance at Int. Maths Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, praised India’s exceptional performance in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) at which the country secured its best-ever 4th place finish.

In a social media post on X, the PM wrote, “It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th with its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad.”

“Our contingent has brought home 4 golds and one silver medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular,” read the post by the prime minister.

A six-member student team from India secured its best performance in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024.

The Indian team came fourth globally, securing four gold medals, one silver medal, and one honourable mention at the just concluded 65th IMO held in Bath, United Kingdom.

This is the best performance by an Indian in IMO since the country’s debut in 1989, both in terms of the number of gold medals won and rank achieved.