PM praises ECI’s role in strengthening democracy and highlights Republic Day milestones in his Mann Ki Baat program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for leveraging technology to further empower the people and modernize the country’s voting process.

Addressing the 118th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on All India Radio, Modi remarked, “Today is the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025. While this program typically airs on the last Sunday of each month, this time we are meeting earlier on the third Sunday, as Republic Day falls next Sunday. I extend my warm wishes for Republic Day in advance.”

Speaking on National Voters’ Day, which coincides with the ECI’s founding anniversary on January 25, he said, “Our Constitution makers accorded immense importance to the Election Commission and people’s participation in democracy.”

“During the first elections in 1951-52, many doubted if India’s democracy would endure. Yet, India, the Mother of Democracy, has silenced those doubts. Over the decades, our democracy has grown stronger and more vibrant.”

Expressing his gratitude to the ECI, he added, “I thank the Election Commission for modernizing and strengthening the voting process. Through the power of technology, it has further empowered citizens and upheld the commitment to fair elections. I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote in large numbers and actively participate in our democratic process.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of this year’s Republic Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic and the adoption of the Constitution. “I salute the members of the Constituent Assembly who gave us this sacred document. Their deliberations and thoughts are a priceless heritage.”

Prime Minister Modi shared original audio clips of distinguished leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, reflecting on the principles of unity, human values, and equality.

Drawing inspiration from these leaders, Modi urged citizens to work towards building a nation that would make the Constitution’s architects proud.

In addition, Modi spoke about the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a “spectacle of humanity, harmony, and cultural confluence.” He highlighted the enthusiastic participation of youth and the extensive digital engagement with the Kumbh this year.

“This grand festival exemplifies unity in diversity. People from all corners of India and the world come together at the Sangam, transcending barriers of caste and creed. The involvement of youth ensures pride in our civilization, strengthening roots and paving the way for a golden future,” Modi said.

He concluded by emphasizing the Kumbh’s global recognition as a matter of pride for every Indian.