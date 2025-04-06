Hard work, determination of millions made BJP largest political party: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day, said it is the result of the hard work, dedication, and determination of millions of workers rendered the BJP the largest political party in the world in the journey that began in 1980.

He said the workers are fortunate enough to be working in a party that has given the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the patient leadership of national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Sachdeva pointed out that at present there are NDA governments in 21 states of the country and also in the national capital, which is the 13th state where the BJP formed a government with a full majority. The BJP is progressing continuously and it is the duty of the party workers to make the lotus bloom in every city of India.

Along with Delhi BJP chief, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the party workers on the occasion and felicitated all 38 employees working at the state unit office of the party for their dedication during the election campaign.

The CM said, “BJP workers are engaged in the nation’s work. The hard work of BJP workers resulted in the formation of the BJP government after 27 years. We always put the nation first, the party second, and ourselves last,” she added.

“We are working for the progress of the country, and the government will work for the welfare of every section of society, implementing the party’s principles,” she said.

The CM emphasized that the government is working for social upliftment and the prosperity in Delhi.

Gupta stated that under the leadership of PM Modi and party national president J P Nadda, efforts will continue to make India a global leader and also transform Delhi into a developed city.

Sachdeva and CM Gupta hoisted the flag at the state BJP office while party’s state general secretary Pawan Sharma, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs, Manoj Tiwari, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia and Bansuri Swaraj, along with state secretary Vishnu Mittal, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and others party leaders were also present on the occasion.