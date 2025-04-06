“Backbone of the party”: PM Modi, Amit Shah greet BJP workers on party’s 45th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to BJP workers on the occasion of the saffron party’s 45th Foundation Day (Sthapana Diwas).

In a social media post on X, Modi recalled the contribution of those who devoted themselves to strengthening the party over the last several decades.

“This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India’s progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that the good governance that the BJP has given is reflected in the historic mandates given to the party in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as well as several local body polls.

“The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our Party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we’ve received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation. Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-round development,” the PM remarked.

Asserting that the hardworking ‘karyakartas’ are the backbone of the party, Modi said, “I am proud of the manner in which our Karyakartas are working round the clock, in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated party workers on the occasion of its Foundation Day.

“I salute all those great men who sowed the seeds of patriotism in the foundation of BJP and worked to create a banyan tree of crores of patriots. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, BJP will continue to work towards building a developed and best India in every field,” Shah said.