‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami; PM Modi witnesses divine moment

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. During the ceremony, a beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol at 12 noon, creating a divine celestial tilak.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ – a phenomenon where a beam of sunlight is projected on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol using an optical setup – symbolises the cosmic reverence for Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the divine moment when “Surya Tilak” ceremony was performed and prayed for Lord Ram’s blessings to remain with all.

Advertisement

“On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us,” Modi wrote on X.

The Surya Tilak was live streamed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on its official X account. Devotees from across the country and world watched the event.