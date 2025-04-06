Ahead of Bihar visit, Rahul Gandhi asks youth to join ‘White T-shirt Movement’

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Bihar on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the state’s youth to join the ‘White T-shirt Movement’.

The Leader of Opposition will join the ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra in Begusarai on Monday. Later, he will participate in a seminar on safeguarding the Constitution of India in Patna. He will also address the party workers at the state Congress headquarters before returning to Delhi.

In a video clip posted on social media platform ‘X’, Rahul Gandhi asked the youth in Bihar to join the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra in white T-shirts.

He said, “This yatra is against unemployment, paper leak, inflation, reduction in government jobs and privatisation that is not helping you. Join this yatra in white T-shirts to send a message to the world and put pressure on the Bihar government. We have to change the Bihar government. We want to mobilise your energy and build a new Bihar.”

Hundreds of youth, whose appointment is pending despite clearing the Army recruitment exams, will also join the yatra in Begusarai to raise their grievances.

The yatra, which started on 16 March from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran district of Bihar, is considered a major outreach initiative aimed at addressing unemployment and migration issues before the state elections.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Bihar this year, aimed at further strengthening the party in the state ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in October-November.

Intensifying his social justice pitch to reach out to the Bihar electorate, Rahul Gandhi visited Patna on 18 January and 5 February. He has been making attempts to unite Dalits and backward classes, especially on issues related to the Constitution.