PM Modi to visit three Southern states later this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on 8-9 April.

On 8 April, Modi will reach Secunderabad Railway Station and flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. In the afternoon, he will attend a public function at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, where he will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.

He will also lay the foundation stone of five national highway projects and the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station besides dedicating to the nation other development projects related to railways.

At around 3 PM, the PM will reach Chennai Airport, where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate and flag off other railway projects during the Programme. The PM will also participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

In the evening, he will preside over a public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects.

On 9 April, the PM will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He will also inaugurate the programme ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’ organised at Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.