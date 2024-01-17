PM Modi to interact with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday via video conferencing.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined in by Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the prime minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

Advertisement

The number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has crossed 15 crore. This is a testimony to the success of the Yatra in creating a profound impact on the ground, and uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

The interaction has taken place five times through video conferencing (30th November, 9th December 16th December, 27th December, 2023 and 8th January, 2024). Modi also interacted with Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th-18th December), during his visit to Varanasi last month.

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.