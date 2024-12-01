PM Modi to address public meeting in Jaipur on Dec 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Dadiya village ground on the outskirts of the state capital here on December 9.

The prime minister will pay a brief visit to the pink city on December 9 to inaugurate the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura here.

After the inaugural ceremony, Modi will address the meeting in the vicinity of the mega event.

Advertisement

Massive preparations are underway for the PM’s programme at the administrative and political level by bureaucratic machinery and the ruling BJP cadres.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, accompanied by some ministerial colleagues, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and police brass, supervised arrangements at the meeting ground and other key points on the route of the PM’s motorcade on Sunday.