PM to inaugurate ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday

The stage is set for the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the grand event at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) on Monday.

Extensive preparations have been made for the three-day mega event under the supervision of 41 senior IAS and 13 IPS officers. These measures encompass the venue and the routes frequented by participating VVIPs, foreign diplomats, and business leaders.

A full-fledged rehearsal for the movement of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, as well as the readiness of organizers, was conducted on Sunday morning. The venue and routes are elegantly decorated to reflect the importance of the occasion.

The inaugural session will feature prominent business leaders and diplomats, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Sanjiv Puri, Ajay S Shriram, and Keiichi Ono, the Ambassador of Japan. Diplomats from 32 countries will also be in attendance.

During the session, eminent industrialists will share insights on Rajasthan’s transformation, business potential, and the state’s policy reforms spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The summit will include eight country sessions and roundtables, designed to promote partnerships between Rajasthan and participating nations.

Partner countries include Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela, Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nepal, Oman, Poland, and Thailand. Other nations, such as the USA, UK, Germany, and Australia, will participate in various capacities.

Key highlights of the summit include the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Conclave aimed at fostering collaboration with the Rajasthani diaspora and highlight their contributions to the state’s growth; the MSME Conclave that will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors to discuss the future of the MSME sector, which contributes approximately 25% to Rajasthan’s GSDP.

The Rajasthan Global Business Expo, featuring thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, and Startups Pavilion, will showcase Rajasthan’s industrial potential, policy environment, and global partnerships.

The 12 thematic sessions will explore critical topics like women entrepreneurship, sustainable energy, healthcare, water management, startups, and agri-business. These discussions will focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity to drive Rajasthan’s economic growth and competitiveness.

Ahead of the summit, Chief Minister Sharma reiterated his government’s commitment to doubling the state’s economy to USD 350 billion within the next five years. The state has already secured investment proposals worth over INR 30 lakh crore in the lead-up to the event.

The ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 promises to position Rajasthan as a key destination for global investment, innovation, and collaboration.