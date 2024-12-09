Rising Rajasthan Summit: Business leaders commit over Rs 10 lakh crore investments

Four prominent business leaders—Karan Adani, Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Anand Mahindra—reaffirmed their commitment to invest nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in Rajasthan during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit. The three-day event began with announcements of transformative projects aimed at boosting industrial growth, employment, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Group, announced a massive Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan.

“Over 50 per cent of this investment—approximately Rs 3.75 to Rs 4 lakh crore—will be deployed in the next five years,” Adani stated.

He outlined plans to create the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem, including 100 gigawatts of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of hydrogen production, and 1.8 gigawatts of pump hydro storage.

“This initiative will transform Rajasthan into a hub of green jobs and innovation,” he asserted.

Additionally, the group plans to establish four new cement plants with a combined annual capacity of 6 million tonnes and upgrade infrastructure at Jaipur International Airport to enhance connectivity and tourism.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Cairn, announced a ₹1 lakh crore investment in zinc and crude oil production.

“We’ve already invested ₹1 lakh crore in Rajasthan, and we plan to double this amount in the coming years. This will create job opportunities for 5 lakh people while fostering industrial growth,” Agarwal said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, pledged ₹50,000 crore in investments over the next two years, including ₹10,000 crore for renewable energy projects.

“Rajasthan holds deep familial significance for me. My great-grandfather, G.D. Birla, established a legacy here in Pilani, which extends beyond business through institutions like BITS Pilani, a cradle for global entrepreneurship,” Birla noted.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, announced a commitment of ₹11,000 crore to increase solar energy generation capacity from the current 1.1 GW to 2.8 GW.

The group also plans to develop six new Club Mahindra resorts in Rajasthan.

“Our SEZ, Mahindra World City, hosts 143 companies with a total investment of ₹7,000 crore, creating jobs for over 63,000 people and exporting goods worth ₹23,000 crore since inception,” Mahindra highlighted.

The summit underscored Rajasthan’s potential as an investment destination, with commitments that promise to drive infrastructure development, green energy innovation, and large-scale employment across the state.