Japan identifies manufacturing, renewable energy sectors for business ties with Rajasthan

Japan saw manufacturing and renewable energy sectors — with a special focus on Rajasthan’s vast solar energy potential-, as probable area for the Japan- India and Japan- Rajasthan cooperation. This emerged at the Japan Country Session, on “Versatility of Industries : Manufacturing and Beyond”, theme at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit here on Monday.

The session focused on fostering partnerships to strengthen Rajasthan’s industrial base and explore opportunities for growth through Japan’s cutting- edge technologies and industrial strategies. The session also delved into Japan’s innovative approach and expertise in advanced technologies, sustainability and digital transformation and ways to enhance collaboration between Rajasthan and Japan on these crucial issues specifically in the identified sectors

It re-strengthened commitment of the state and Japan government for fostering deeper economic, technological and cultural ties and creating actionable partnerships.Ambassador of Japan here, Keiichi Ono acknowledged Rajasthan’s proactive efforts in creating a business – friendly environment for the Japanese investors and emphasized the promising opportunities for enhanced India-Japan collaboration. “Cooperation in the field of manufacturing, auto industry and renewable energy, with a special focus on Rajasthan’s vast solar energy potential is a probable area for the Japan- India and Japan- Rajasthan cooperation,” Mr Ono said.