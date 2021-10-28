PM Modi to be in Rome from Oct 29 to 31: Foreign Secy Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Addressing the special briefing on PM Modi’s visit to Rome, the Foreign Secretary informed that this summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister, adding that last year’s summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th edition of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy and will attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the COP26 in Glasgow after that. He is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan.

G20 is a global forum whose members account for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent population.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around ‘People, Planet and Prosperity.’

The summit is being attended by heads of state/government of G20 member countries, the European Union and other invited countries and international organisations.