PM Modi remembers freedom fighters who participated in ‘Quit India Movement’

As the nation observes Quit India Day, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened the freedom struggle.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi shared a picture of Mahatama Gandhi and wrote about the sacrifices people made then.

"August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution” said Loknayak JP. Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/zEldZhkRHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/cWWB7KX57G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Modi also shared a picture of Gandhi.

Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection) pic.twitter.com/SRaar2c5iO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

It was a protest initiated to demand an end to the British rule in India. The movement was started on August 9, 1942, and since then the day is celebrated as August Kranti Day/Diwas or the Quit India Day. The day is celebrated by paying tribute to freedom fighters with national integration speeches and other events.

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan”, was a mass civil disobedience movement that took place in the country. With ‘do or die’ being the dominant sentiment, the movement demanded an immediate exit of the British from India.