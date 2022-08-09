Follow Us:
PM Modi remembers freedom fighters who participated in ‘Quit India Movement’

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan”, was a mass civil disobedience movement that took place in the country.

SNS | New Delhi | August 9, 2022 11:31 am

PM Modi

(ANI Photo/PIB)

As the nation observes Quit India Day, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened the freedom struggle.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi shared a picture of Mahatama Gandhi and wrote about the sacrifices people made then.

Modi also shared a picture of Gandhi.

It was a protest initiated to demand an end to the British rule in India. The movement was started on August 9, 1942, and since then the day is celebrated as August Kranti Day/Diwas or the Quit India Day. The day is celebrated by paying tribute to freedom fighters with national integration speeches and other events.

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan”, was a mass civil disobedience movement that took place in the country. With ‘do or die’ being the dominant sentiment, the movement demanded an immediate exit of the British from India.

