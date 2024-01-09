PM inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar

On the eve of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar.

He posted on X: “The @VibrantGujarat Global Trade Show was inaugurated in the august presence of Presidents @JoseRamosHorta1 and Nyusi. This trade show showcases the innovation of various companies and the investment potential in Gujarat.”¡

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. He inaugurated the Trade Show after holding a massive road-show in Ahmedabad along with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE President arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The Prime Minister received him at the airport. The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

PM posted on X: “Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.

Apart from the UAE President, other world leaders including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta are attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gujarat’s Mahatma Mandir.

Many industries and business sectors will be showcased under one umbrella at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, one of the largest trade shows in the world.

The networking and knowledge sharing platform with immense business potential is a veritable gateway to million opportunities. The Trade Show will continue till 13th January.

The Global Trade Show has been planned to showcase the TECHADE /Disruptive Technologies and Champion Service Sectors. Companies have displayed products made from world class state of the art technology.

E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Mr Modi when he was the State chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January, 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.”

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern region.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.