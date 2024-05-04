PM Modi holds road show in Kanpur, prays at Kirtangarh Gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an impressive road show in Kanpur on Saturday evening covering 7 assembly segments of Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seats where polling will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

During the roadshow, Modi was given a grand welcome with Aarti through the sound of Damru on the stage right in front of the Kirtangarh Gurudwara.

President Acharya Kalicharan Dixit and the Batukas accompanied him. As soon as Prime Minister Modi folded his hands, the crowd cheered and the whole atmosphere echoed with slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai’.

People seemed to be mesmerized in the roadshow as flashes of mobile phones started shining in thousands of hands.

Even though PM Modi did not say anything, he greeted with folded hands and also sought support for Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh Bhole by waving the election symbol of lotus in his hand.

During the road show, PM Modi stopped his convoy for a few seconds after seeing the people of Sindhi community playing Dandiya and saying Ayo Lal Jhulelal in Block No. 34.

There was a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road and the crowd seemed desperate to get a glimpse of Modi. The crowd was desperate to save this moment on their mobiles.

Looking at the crowd in his own style, the Prime Minister moved ahead, in his car accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Choudhary and others.

The PM at Gumti Gurudwara bowed his head during his roadshow. The route from Gumti Gurudwara to Kalpi Road was illuminated with lights for PM Modi’s road show.

The PM tweeted: “Prayed at Gurudwara Sri Kirtangarh Sahib, Gumti, Kanpur. It is always special to come to a Gurdwara. The thoughts and ideals of the respected Sikh Gurus keep illuminating humanity and giving strength to millions.”

The PM also greeted the people from his vehicle. Muslim women also came to welcome PM Modi on his arrival. Muslim women said triple talaq was the best decision which gave strength to women.