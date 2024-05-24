Spain: At least four people killed, over 20 others injured after restaurant collapses in Majorca

At least four people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a beachfront restaurant on the Spanish island of Majorca partly collapsed on Thursday, officials said, with others feared trapped in the wreckage, The New York Times reported.

Video from the state-owned broadcaster RTVE and images from other news outlets appeared to show that at least parts of the terraces had collapsed down to the ground floor, and rescue workers were working to pull out the victims from the debris. It was unclear whether any of the structure behind the terraces also fell in the collapse, which occurred about 8 pm (local time).

Pictures taken before the accident showed that the restaurant, Medusa Beach Club, had three levels, with large terraces on the middle and upper floors that were supported by pillars, according to The New York Times report.

In a post shared on X, Majorca’s emergency services said that four people were confirmed dead and 21 injured. However, Spanish news outlets later reported that officials had increased the number of people who were injured to 27. Officials did not share details regarding the nationalities of the victims.

Taking to X, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he was closely following the recovery effort. Sanchez further said that he had offered all the resources of the national government to local and regional leaders.

Majorca is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, a popular resort destination that is crowded with tourists from northern Europe much of the year.