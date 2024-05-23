Sonia appeals to Delhiites to vote for INDIA bloc candidates

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi appealed to Delhi’ites to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates on all seven seats of the national capital and make them victorious.

She reiterated that this election is to save the “democracy and Constitution” under threat from the ruling BJP as is being claimed by the Congress-led Opposition alliance. “My dear Delhi’ites, this is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country,” the CPP chairperson said in a video message on Thursday.

Stating that the party is fighting the general elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and alleged attacks on constitutional institutions, she said, “You have to play your part in this fight. Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women, and create an India of equality.”

Advertisement

Addressing the voters, she said, “I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and the INDIA bloc victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with huge votes. Jai Hind.”

It may be mentioned that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi under a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress contesting three seats and the AAP four.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats is scheduled to take place on 25th May.