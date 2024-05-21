Logo

# India

‘Nari Shakti Samvad’: PM Modi interacts with women in Varanasi | Watch

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister during the mega event.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 21, 2024 6:14 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the mega ‘Nari Shakti Samvad’ event in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister during the event that was attended by thousands of women.

