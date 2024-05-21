‘Nari Shakti Samvad’: PM Modi interacts with women in Varanasi | Watch

Modi played a role in development of border areas: Kangna Ranaut
Campaigning in the Lahaul-Spiti tribal district of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP’s candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat claimed, “Modi brought back the glory of the tribal society.”
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister during the mega event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the mega ‘Nari Shakti Samvad’ event in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister during the event that was attended by thousands of women.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi वाराणसी लोकसभा क्षेत्र में आयोजित महिला सम्मलेन में संवाद करते हुए…#NariShaktiNaMoNaMo https://t.co/q7vPHe5LTR
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) May 21, 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement