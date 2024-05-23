PM targeting my parents to break me, alleges Kejriwal

Blaming Narendra Modi for the Delhi Police’s decision to question his parents in the Swati Maliwal assault case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the prime minister crossed every limit in a bid to break him down and targeted his parents.

The Delhi Police has since dropped the idea of questioning Kejriwal’s parents.

At a virtual press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal asked Modi why he was getting his parents questioned by the police, why are his old and sick parents being harassed this way. “Your fight is against me, stop harassing my parents, God is watching everything,” he said, concluding his video message with “Jai Hind”.

In his message, the AAP convenor recounted how Modi employed various tactics, including getting several of his MLAs arrested one by one, to break him. He said when none of these tactics worked, the prime minister got his ministers arrested, but that too failed to break him.

“I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. You arrested my MLAs but could not break me. You arrested my ministers but could not make me bow. You put me in jail where I was harassed. Now, you are targeting my parents. Why are you doing so, what will you gain from it? Please spare my parents, they are old and sick. My father at 85 can’t even hear properly,” he said in an emotionally charged note.

Alongside the video address shared on the social media platform, X, Kejriwal wrote, “I am waiting with my parents and wife for the police to arrive. Yesterday, the police had called and sought time to question my parents. However, they did not confirm whether they were coming or not,” he said.

Reportedly, the police were about to arrive at the CM’s house in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged misconduct with Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s official residence on May 13.

The AAP chief recalled when he was arrested on March 21, his mother had returned home after undergoing treatment for several ailments at the hospital. His father cannot even hear properly.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal wrote on X that the police was coming to question his parents. On Thursday, AAP leaders, including Atishi and Sanjay Singh, and party workers gathered at the CM’s residence in solidarity with him in anticipation of the arrival of police officials.

However, the Delhi Police reportedly deferred the questioning. According to sources, a police team could visit his residence for questioning later.

Earlier, the AAP shared a video of Kejriwal on social media platform X showing him helping his parents walk down to a separate room, where the police were supposed to question them.