Voting for Congress, SP means weakening India’s security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that voting for the Congress and the SP means weakening the security of the country.

“These people even put the security of the country at stake for the sake of vote bank,” said Home Minister Shah, while attacking the SP and the Congress at a public meeting in favour of the BJP candidate Ritesh Pandey on Thursday at Akbarpur.

He said that Congress and SP had stopped the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years. ” After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the dream of the entire country has come true,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav did not go to Ayodhya even after the invitation because they were worried about their infiltrator vote bank.

The Home Minister said that during Congress rule, terrorists used to come from Pakistan and carry out blasts. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorists were eliminated by entering Pakistan just ten days after the Pulwama attacks, he said.

“How can such people give a befitting reply to Pakistan? How can someone who is weak himself be able to strengthen the country? All this is possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Taking the names of Sonia, Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee and Stalin, the Home Minister said that all such opposition leaders are only doing politics to promote their families.