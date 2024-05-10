PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Thousands of BJP workers, supporters and general people thronged Janpath street in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening to cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he conducted the road show aimed at bolstering the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

The entire 2.5 km stretch of the road from the BJP headquarters to Vani Vihar square came under a massive security ring as PM Modi embarked on his second roadshow in Bhubaneswar after five years.

He spearheaded the grand roadshow to garner support for the party candidates for Bhubabeswar parliamentary seat and seven assembly segments going to polls later this month.

The streets turned into waves of saffron as thousands of BJP workers besides locals of the temple town lined up to catch a glimpse of the Prime minister from close quarters.

There was a huge turnout when the prime minister’s cavalcade rolled on Janpath in Odisha’s capital city as enthusiasts amongst other first-time voters jostled for space to have a look at the PM.

The roadshow provided the State BJP unit to showcase the Odia art, culture and tradition with Konark-wheel, Khandagiri, monuments installed at the roadside pandals installed to add colour to the occasion,

There was a festival-like atmosphere among people from the city besides from far-off places descending at the roadshow.

People showered flower petals at Modi, who waved to the crowd from atop the specially designed car. Modi was visibly thrilled seeing the huge congregation.

“I was quite happy. I saw the prime minister on the TV screen. Today I could catch a glimpse of Modi from close distance,” said Rajendra Sahu, a first-time voter from Bhubaneswar.

“I am yet to decide whom to vote for. Today I was impressed with the patience and perseverance of the Prime Minister. He was on a whirlwind tour across the country seeking votes. Tomorrow, he will address the public in three places in Odisha,” said Ardhendu Mohanty, another first-time voter.

Intensifying the campaign trail in the coastal State, PM Modi will also address three public rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh on Saturday. Earlier the PM visited the state on May 5 and addressed two election rallies.