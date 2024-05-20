Visionless Kangna, seeking votes in the name of PM Modi: Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that his opponent BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut lacks vision and is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing election campaigns at Takoli, Shiva Badar, Kataula and Bhuli of Drang assembly constituency of Mandi district on Monday, Singh said that he is going among the public with a vision in the Mandi Lok Sabha elections, whereas the BJP candidate is not telling any vision of hers.

“She is only seeking votes from the people by chanting the name of the Prime Minister, praising him and calling him the incarnation of Vishnu and Ram,” said Singh taking a jibe at Kangna.

Kangana’s wish of becoming an MP will never be fulfilled because people believe in work and not in blind devotion, he stated.

Singh said that after becoming MP, his priorities include to make this parliamentary constituency the number one parliamentary constituency in the country.

Other priorities are to make Mandi a smart city, develop tourist places and provide employment opportunities to the youth, he added.

His father former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has made a huge contribution in the development of Mandi, he said.

“Now I have got a chance to contest elections from this parliamentary constituency for the first time. I will also strengthen the pace of development in this parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Cornering former BJP CM Jai Ram Thakur and said that he should tell the people of Mandi as to what new things he gave to Mandi during his tenure.

Thakur had talked a lot about building an international level airport in Mandi, but all that proved to be in vain, he claimed.

Responding to Kangna’s criticism of only one family clinging to power, Singh said that it is not in his blood to stick to the chair.

“In democracy, it is the public that appoints someone to the chair,” said Singh, adding that perhaps Kangana has spoken this dialogue, only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been on the post of Prime Minister for the last 10 years and other BJP leaders who want to sit on the same chair again by giving the slogan of 400.”

Speaking on this occasion, former minister Thakur Kaul Singh said that this time the Congress high command has fielded a young and experienced leader of the state in the election field.

He called upon the people to make Vikramaditya Singh victorious with a huge majority.