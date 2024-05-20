PM, EAM mourn deaths of Iranian Prez, FM; India to observe state mourning on Tuesday

India on Monday declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday throughout the country as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in a helicopter crash.

”On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” an official statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the Iranian President, saying the departed leader’s contribution to the strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” Modi wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also offered his condolences on the demise of President Raisi and his foreign minister and said that New Delhi stands with Tehran at this time of tragedy.

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at the time of this tragedy,” Dr Jaishankar said.