PM Modi flags off first Vande Bharat express train in South India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off first Vande Bharat express train in South India at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru..

Also, the train Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express is the fifth Vande Bharat express train in the country. Besides, PM Modi also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

According to the press statement issued by PMO, “It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.”

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zsuO9ihw29 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

The PMO further stated that the pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Karnataka (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sOF45cOwAX — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Before flagging off ceremony, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Later, at around 11:30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, he will unveil the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in Bengaluru at around 12:30 am. At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore, according to the PMO.

As per PMO, “The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos.”

(Source: ANI and PMO twitter)